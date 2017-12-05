Broncos place Wolfe on injured reserve with neck injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday with a neck injury.

Wolfe left the Nov. 26 game at Oakland in the first quarter due to the injury. He played in 11 games this season, with 31 tackles and two sacks.

The 27-year-old Wolfe dealt with a sore neck much of last season and missed two games. A 2012 second-round pick out of Cincinnati, Wolfe has 24 1/2 sacks in six seasons with the Broncos.

In other moves Tuesday, Denver signed tackle Jeremiah Poutasi to its practice squad and waived lineman Gabe Ikard. Poutasi is a third-year player out of Utah who spent most of this season on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams.