Montana high school basketball team posts a 102-0 shutout

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A northeastern Montana high school girls' basketball team posted a 102-0 shutout of a short-handed opponent last weekend.

Brockton coach Terrence Johnson tells the Great Falls Tribune he usually has nine or 10 girls available, but due to several reasons, only suited up five Friday against the much taller and more experienced Froid-Medicine Lake team. Brockton's roster included an eighth-grader.

Froid-Medicine Lake, with three players that are at least 6 feet tall, built a 59-0 halftime lead. The game clock ran continuously in the second half.

Coach Lance Brekke said he felt bad for the Brockton players and he doesn't want to see something like that happen again.