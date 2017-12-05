Triano sees similarities in Suns, Raptors

DeRozan recalled Triano's trick shots in practice. At one particular practice, Triano stood in the middle of the gym and shot on all six nets.

"He made like five out of the six baskets. It was something," marvelled the three-time NBA all-star. "Seeing stuff like that, your head coach do something like that, it was like 'Let me work on my shot, too, so I can try something like that.'"

Triano became the first Canadian-born head coach in NBA history in 2008, after Toronto fired Sam Mitchell. The Raptors went 25-40 to finish that season. They went 40-42 in 2009-10, and narrowly missed the playoffs. The Raptors were a disappointing 22-60 in 2010-11, and the team didn't pick up the option on Triano's contract.

Since then, he's been an assistant under Terry Stotts in Portland, and then under Watson in Phoenix.

Standing in the bowels of the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night, Triano said he had fond memories of his time coaching in Toronto, and laughed when asked about his trick shots in practice.

"That was a fun one," he said on the six-net shooting game. "It meant staying in the gym for a long time, it meant getting to know players on a different level and still working on a skill. Those are fun times. Those are the times you remember."

Raptors coach Dwane Case said Triano is likely breathing a bit easier in his second stint as head coach.

"The first time you become a head coach in this league, and I don't care how many years you played or how long you've been an assistant coach, when you move over those 12 inches, it's different. Everything falls on your plate and I don't care who you are, that first time around, you're overwhelmed," said Casey, who was Minnesota's head coach for two seasons.

"So many other factors . . . dealing with different types of personalities as players. It's different approaching those guys from an assistant coaching standpoint than a head coaching standpoint. So I guarantee he has a better feel for who he is now than he did when he was here, if he's honest with you."

