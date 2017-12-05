Olympic ban for Russia's World Cup organizing chief

Asked which was more corrupt, the IOC or FIFA, Walden responded: "Which family is more deadly, the Gambinos or the Bonannos?"

Mutko has fiercely denied any wrongdoing by himself, Russian athletes or the Russian state — sometimes leading to awkward moments for FIFA.

On Friday, Mutko repeatedly launched into lengthy defences of Russia's record during a joint news conference at the Kremlin with FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the World Cup draw.

Mutko insisted "there is no proof" of any wrongdoing in what he called a campaign to tarnish Russia's sports achievements and paint it as "an axis of evil." He twice apologized to Infantino for lengthy diversions defending a banned Russian gold medallist in the sliding sport of skeleton.

FIFA removed Mutko from its governing council in March — though that wasn't attributed to doping. Instead, a FIFA review committee found his position in the Russian government amounted to a conflict of interest. His longtime associate and fellow World Cup organizer Alexei Sorokin now occupies the seat.

Mutko's position, that Russia did nothing wrong, also has broad support in Russia. If Russia goes to the Winter Olympics in February under the IOC conditions of a neutral flag, its athletes are likely to have strong support back home.

Sports journalist Maria Komandnaya, the co-presenter for Friday's World Cup draw alongside former England striker Gary Lineker, struck a patriotic note Tuesday.

She insisted Russia could top the medal table at February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with or without its anthem and flag.

"Our athletes will definitely win these Olympic Games," she wrote on Twitter. "Whether under a neutral flag or any other."

Walden's firm represents Alejandro Burzaco, former CEO of the marketing company Torneos y Competencias. Burzaco testified as a government witness in the ongoing U.S. trial of three former South American soccer federation presidents on charges of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Asked whether Rodchenkov provided evidence that the Russian doping case included wire transfers that involved U.S. banks, Walden said "it's been publicly reported that there is an internal — there is a domestic investigation. I can't really comment on those details."

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press