Saints' credit Jordan for bolstering defence in myriad ways

Jordan said his father, who played at college football at Brown, never pressured him into football and didn't even allow him to play until he was 13. But when the younger Jordan decided to pursue football seriously, his father was eager to help.

Jordan said learning to play defensive end as the son of an NFL tight end "worked perfectly."

"He knows every block and he gave me every block look as a 16-year-old in high school," Jordan said.

The Saints drafted Jordan 24th overall in 2011. In 2013, he had 12 1/2 sacks, his career high for a season — for now.

Jordan acknowledges that he'd like to be considered for NFL defensive player of the year. So his triple-double analogy was timely considering Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was the NBA's MVP on the strength of his double-digit averages in points, rebounds and assists for an entire season.

Yet Jordan often deflects opportunities for self-promotion.

"I can't talk about myself when I can talk about my teammates and how much they've elevated their play," Jordan said, alluding to the Saints' climb in defensive rankings from 27th in 2016 to 12th so far this season. "The way they're playing has brought a lot of attention to us and I'm just benefiting from being able to play a little bit better than every previous year."

But if Jordan won't pump up his own credentials, his coaches and teammates will. They sound awe-struck when describing his stamina.

"Whether we're coming in at 6 a.m. for a workout or flying home at midnight after a game, he has the highest energy in the room and it shows on the field," Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison said. "He doesn't get tired. On top of that, not only does he play hard, he plays well. You don't see him getting beat against the run. He doesn't really have any weaknesses."

Davison said it's obvious during reviews of game video how opposing offences account specifically for Jordan by running away from him, or sending extra bodies at him in pass protection.

Saints defensive co-ordinator Dennis Allen asserted that Jordan is "the best all-around defensive end" in the NFL.

"All everybody ever wants to look at is, 'How many sacks does a guy have?' But what Cam Jordan brings to the table is way more than that for us," Allen said. "He's constantly a pressure player. He plays relentless. ... You're hard-pressed to find anybody that's better."

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, a former defensive co-ordinator, sounded equally impressed by the defensive star his team will try to slow down this week.

"Not only can he generate pass rush, but he is a handful in the run game," Quinn said. "The tackles for a loss, the disruptive plays, batted passes — those are things that really make you a complete player."

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press