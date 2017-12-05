Tim Cahill leaves A-League, might be headed back overseas

MELBOURNE, Australia — Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill will leave Melbourne City and the A-League, likely to play overseas again ahead of next year's World Cup.

Cahill, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, has started just one game for City this season. He said when Australia qualified for the World Cup last month he needed more game-time to get ready for the 2018 tournament.

"Qualifying for the World Cup has been a great adventure, and it would be a massive honour to represent my country in Russia. That will be my focus in the coming months," Cahill said in a statement. Cahill played a crucial role in Australia's qualifying run for Russia but after Ange Postecoglou quit as Sooceroos coach last month, there's no guarantees when it comes to future selection.

Cahill will spend the next month at least without a club because the international transfer window is closed.