Wilson powers No. 5 Gamecocks to 69-43 win over Charleston

Wilson, the two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year, made 10 of 20 shots. She also had three steals and a block as the Gamecocks beat Charleston for a ninth straight time.

Alexis Jennings had 12 points for South Carolina while freshman guard Bianca Jackson had 10 rebounds.

Darien Huff had 10 points to lead Charleston.

Cougars coach Candice Jackson was pleased with her team's resolve. She said Charleston just faced too much in the middle.

"A'ja Wilson is the best player in the country for a reason," Jackson said.

THE BIG PICTURE

College of Charleston: The Cougars, who were 9-21 a year ago, have been already been pummeled this season by a Power Five opponent in Michigan State (107-43), although they showed some spark in the second half to close the gap a bit before the Gamecocks again took control. Charleston plays at Wake Forest in two weeks before opening play in the Colonial Athletic Association. Expect more struggles for Charleston as nine of its 14 players are underclassmen.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks can count on Wilson and Alexis Jennings to get them through games with overmatched opponents like College of Charleston. They'll need their experienced, injured guards in Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Lindsey Spann to get healthy and their younger, inexperienced players to take several steps forward when Southeastern Conference play arrives later this month.

GUARD HELP

South Carolina has played with past three games without seniors Cuevas-Moore and Spann. Cuevas-Moore has not played all season with a knee issue, while Spann hurt her knee against Notre Dame late last month. There could be help on the way, though. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley will ask the NCAA for a waiver to allow Tennessee transfer Te'a Cooper to play after the first semester ends later this month. If granted, Cooper could join the lineup earlier than planned.

STALEY MILESTONE

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley moved to within a game of matching Nancy Wilson's mark of 231 coaching victories with the Gamecocks. Staley's first chance to do it comes against Savannah State on Dec. 17. If the heavily favoured Gamecocks win, Staley can set the mark in her Philadelphia hometown when South Carolina plays at Temple on Dec. 21.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston will take a 10-day break before heading to North Florida on Dec. 15.

South Carolina will be off even longer, 12 days, before its next game at home against Savannah State.

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press