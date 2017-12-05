UVA LB Kiser wins Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete

NEW YORK — Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to college football's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.

The winner was announced Tuesday night at the NFF's annual award banquet and College Football Hall of Fame induction.

Kiser was one of 13 finalists from all levels of college football who received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. As the winner, Kiser's postgraduate scholarship is increased to $25,000 and a 24-inch, 25-pound bronze statue that is also on display at the New York Athletic Club.

Kiser has already earned his degree in foreign affairs with 3.42 grade-point average. He is currently working in a master's in higher education. He is also one of the best linebackers in the country, leading the ACC tackles with 134.