McKay leads Central Michigan to 6th straight victory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Kevin McKay had 17 points as Central Michigan pulled away from Montana State 75-48 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

McKay was 8 of 14 from the floor with six rebounds. Shawn Roundtree and Cecil Williams added 14 points apiece and David DiLeo chipped in 13, nailing 3 of 8 from distance, while grabbing nine rebounds. Williams had seven rebounds with three assists.

Central Michigan (7-1) had a 37-20 advantage at the half. Roundtree drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Chippewas, whose only loss was to Michigan, pulled away to a 58-31 lead.

Harald Frey scored 12 points for Montana State (6-4), which was 17 of 59 from the floor (28 per cent), including 1 of 16 from distance. The Bobcats' leading scorer Tyler Hall was scoreless in 11 minutes.