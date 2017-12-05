Jones scores 19 as Longhorns outlast VCU, 71-67

Texas (6-2) led 57-38 after opening the second half on a 17-6 run, but VCU (5-4) used a 25-5 run to take the lead at 63-62.

"We've got to find ways to execute late in games and pull these close one out," Rhoades said. "We're not there yet. We're close."

After a free throw by Mike'l Simms for VCU, free throws by Kerwin Roach II and Eric Davis Jr. pushed Texas' lead to 69-64.

Jenkins hit a 3-pointer for the Rams with 18 seconds left, but Davis sealed it for Texas with a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds on the clock.

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns were 0-11 in true road games last season and picked a very difficult venue to play their first true road game this season. When VCU took the lead with 3:51 remaining, the noise was deafening at the Siegel Center, but two free throws by Bamba seemed to calm the Longhorns.

VCU: The Rams are an improving 3-point shooting team and got themselves back in the game from beyond the arc. Lane made four 3-pointers in the second half and Jenkins made one with 18.5 seconds left to get them within 69-67.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Bamba, a freshman, had a highlight reel dunk that quieted the crowd in the first half. He took a pass near midcourt, dribbled twice and then towered over Lane for the dunk. "I thought it was Space Jam," fellow freshman Matt Coleman said. Coleman, a Norfolk, Virginia native, said he had about 40 friends and family at the game.

UP NEXT

Texas is back home against Michigan next Tuesday.

VCU faces Seton Hall in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey.

By Hank Kurz Jr., The Associated Press