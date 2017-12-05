Carr lifts Pitt to 82-78 win over Mount St. Mary's in OT

The Mountaineers hit seven straight 3-pointers to rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and take a late lead, spurred on by the hot shooting of senior guard Greg Alexander, who scored 17 points off the bench, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

But Alexander fouled out and the Mountaineers played the final 2:43 of regulation and all of overtime without their leading outside shooter.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Khameron Davis scored a career-high 12 points for Pitt on a perfect 5-for-5 night shooting, but Stallings was more complimentary of his defensive effort.

"His presence out there was really good from the defensive standpoint," Stallings said. "He can make open shots and he's becoming a better attacker of the goal, which is nice to see, too."

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary's: Don't be fooled by the 3-6 record, the Mountaineers should still be expected to be contenders in the Northeast Conference. An aggressive non-conference schedule has seen Mount St. Mary's play Marquette, Notre Dame, Georgetown and Pitt on the road, which account for four of the Mountaineers' six losses.

"We're in a one-bid conference, so we've got the opportunity to play for something really special at the end of the year," head coach Jamion Christian said. "We've got to continue to stay locked in on improving."

Pittsburgh: Pitt (5-4) has now won four straight after losing four of their first five, but they haven't had a ton of separation. Their average margin of victory in the winning streak is just nine points.

UP NEXT

Mount St. Mary's will visit their second straight Pennsylvania-based opponent with a trip to Lehigh on Saturday. That game tips off at 2 p.m. The Mountaineers are 0-2 against the Mountain Hawks.

Pitt will renew the Backyard Brawl rivalry with West Virginia after a nearly four-year hiatus. The Panthers will host the Mountaineers on Saturday at 8 p.m. for the first time since Feb. 16, 2012. West Virginia won that game, 66-48, and leads the series, 96-88.

By By Alan Saunders, The Associated Press