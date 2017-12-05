Wagner tops UMass Lowell 90-72 for fifth straight win

NEW YORK — Elijah Davis hit four 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 20 points, Blake Francis also scored 20 — on 7-of-8 shooting — and JoJo Cooper added a double-double as Wagner cruised to a 90-72 victory over UMass Lowell for its fifth straight win.

Davis hit 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and all three of his 2-pointers for the Seahawks (6-1). Cooper finished with 10 points and a career-high 13 assists and Nigel Jackson contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jahad Thomas topped the River Hawks (5-4) with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Gantz and Obadiah Noel each scored 13.

Francis scored eight points in the first two minutes, 34 seconds as the Seahawks jumped out to a 13-2 lead. Lowell scored 14 of its final 20 points of the first half at the free-throw line and trailed 45-36.