Kansas State eases past SC Upstate 86-49

MANHATTAN, Kan. — One of the most important things that Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber talks about is guys getting in the gym and working. Kama Stokes has heeded that advice and more this season, and it's paying off.

Stokes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and the Wildcats cruised past SC Upstate 86-49 on Tuesday night.

Stokes said looking at film in preparation for the game helped a lot.

"We watched video, knew where the open shots were going to be and took advantage of that opportunity." Stokes said. "Everybody was making shots, and when you get good movement on offence, shots fall."

Barry Brown scored 15 points with four assists, Dean Wade added 13 points with seven rebounds, and the Wildcats (8-1) made 12 3-pointers and shot 50.8 per cent from the floor.

Stokes hit two 3s in Kansas State's opening 24-2 run and the Wildcats at one point shot 88 per cent from the field to the Spartans' 14 per cent.

"It was fun," Brown said. "I feel like it's more fun when we get the lead and at the end we can get the other guys in, and let them see what it's like to get out the court."

The slow start wasn't new for the Spartans and it was a major talking point after the game.

"We had a lot of trouble guarding the 3-point line," SC Upstate coach Kyle Perry said. "We have to improve in our matchup zone and not allow open shots. We did a better job over the second half. We made some adjustments and improved."

Kansas State outrebounded SC Upstate 35-25 and used their length and strong defensive play to take the Spartans out of their rhythm. The Spartans managed to get their offence going late in the first half but they trailed 43-23 at halftime.