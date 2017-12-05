No. 8 Baylor women roll to 105-43 win over North Dakota

WACO, Texas — After playing and beating a pair of Top 25 teams in Kentucky and Stanford last week, Baylor found it difficult to get excited for an overmatched opponent.

The Lady Bears got off to a slow start, but revved up after the first five minutes and cruised from there.

Kalani Brown scored 21 points in 12 minutes to lead five players in double figures for No. 8 Baylor in a 105-43 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday night.

"We started off sloppy, and we addressed (a potential letdown) before the game," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "You try as best you can to avoid it, and I thought after the first four or five minutes we finally got untracked and started to get in a flow."

Lauren Cox added 15 points for the Lady Bears (8-1). Natalie Chou had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Fallyn Freije scored 11 of her 13 points during a first quarter in which North Dakota (4-3) led by as many as four. But Baylor responded with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter with a 27-17 lead, then outscored North Dakota 30-5 in the second.

"I thought we established ourselves very well in the first five minutes of the game," North Dakota coach Travis Brewster said. "I was really pleased with our upperclassmen, how they handled themselves and what they were doing on the floor. But they're No. 8 in the country for a reason, and we learned that today. They're physical, they're fast and they're strong."

Freshman Alexis Morris had 15 points and Dekeiya Cohen finished with 10 for Baylor.

The Fighting Hawks made their first three shots but added only three more field goals for the remainder of the first half to go 6-for-27 (22 per cent). They finished 15 for 56 overall (27 per cent) and 4 for 24 from 3-point range (17 per cent).

BIG PICTURE