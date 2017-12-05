Calixte scores 15, Maine tops D-III Maine-Presque Isle 75-55

BANGOR, Maine — Aaron Calixte had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and Vernon Lowndes Jr. added 14 points to help Maine beat Division III Maine-Presque Isle 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Ilker Er finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Maine (2-6).

Lowndes made a 3 and then a layup to give the Black Bears a 7-0 lead and Calixte scored eight points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — during a 13-0 run that made it 20-3 fewer than seven minutes in. Maurice Harris hit a 3 and Kevin Collins converted a 3-point play as UMPI scored 14 of the first 15 second-half points and trimmed its deficit to nine points, but Maine scored the next 11 to make it 52-32 with 12 minutes left and cruised from there.

Collins had 18 points and Harris finished with 14 for UMPI.