No. 6 Wichita State rallies past South Dakota State, 95-85

Indeed, South Dakota State twice pushed its advantage to 13 points early in the second half before Marshall finally began slapping on a full-court press to change the tempo of the game.

It was a big improvement over their leaky half-court defence.

"It seemed like they were hitting everything. That doesn't happen too much around here," Morris said. "We talked about at halftime that we needed to get back in it, get the crowd riled up to give us the extra boost we needed."

The press cooled South Dakota State offensively, and the Shockers slowly chipped away at their deficit. Frankamp made three free throws, Morris knocked down a 3 and Rashard Kelly threw down a dunk to make it 76-all — the first time it was tied since the 9:09 mark of the first half.

Daum set an illegal screen to earn his fourth foul and a spot on the bench with 5:53 left, and back-to-back-to-back baskets by Morris in the paint made it 89-81 with 2:26 to go.

The Shockers were never threatened again.

"I mean, a win's a win," Shamet said. "It wasn't a perfect game, but getting a win gives us some momentum going into a game against Oklahoma State."

SICK SAMAJAE

Junior college transfer Samajae Haynes-Jones, who scored 31 points in a win over Savannah State, missed the game with an unspecified illness. "Samajae had some stomach issues we're trying to resolve," Marshall said. "I don't know if Samajae thought it was going to be an easy game to sit this one out."

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State was fifth nationally in made 3-pointers entering the game, but the Shockers evidently forgot that part of the scouting report. They allowed the Jackrabbits to go 14 for 29 from beyond the arc, and that long-range shooting was nearly enough to spring the upset.

Wichita State proved it could beat an NCAA Tournament-caliber opponent on an off night, and that should bode well the rest of the season. The performance also gave Marshall plenty of teaching moments, especially on the defensive end, where lapses throughout the game nearly cost his team.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State plays Concordia of Nebraska on Friday night.

Wichita State visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press