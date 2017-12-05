Gourde keys Lightning surge in 6-2 win over Islanders

Point opened the scoring 34 seconds into the game from low in the left circle and Sustr made it 2-0 from the blue line late in the first.

Both of Sustr's goals this season have come in the past three games, and the defenceman has 10 in 288 career NHL games.

The Islanders went 11 minutes without a shot to start the first and were outshot 11-2 overall in the period.

There was a complete switch starting the second as the Islanders got the period's first nine shots, including Barzal's backhand power-play goal at 7:07. Eberle tied it 2-all just 1:51 later.

"We had the whole ice tilted and had taken the game over," Islanders coach Doug Weight said. "Two penalties late and it's 5-2. It's disappointing but we have to march on."

Kunitz had a third-period goal.

The Lightning reached 40 points in a franchise-fastest 27 games. The old mark was 30 games in 2014-15.

NOTES: Gourde has scored four of his eight goals against the Islanders. ... The Islanders are 10-0-0 when scoring first and 6-9-2 when the opponent gets the initial goal. ... Lightning D Braydon Coburn (knee-to-knee hit) sat out his second straight game and has not resumed practicing with the team. ... New York D Scott Mayfield, scratched the previous two games, had both Islanders shots in the first and hit the post in the second.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play at Pittsburgh on Thursday night in their third stop on a four-game trip.

Lightning: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in the third of four consecutive home games.

