Minus Lundqvist, Rangers find way to edge Penguins 4-3

Two of the marquee franchises in the competitive Metropolitan Division are starting to find their footing after bumpy starts. New York and Pittsburgh both came in 4-1 over their last five games thanks to spectacular play by their stars.

For a night, however, the Rangers had to find a way to make do without Lundqvist, who has emerged from an early season funk to lift the Rangers back into contention but was a surprise scratch a few hours before the opening faceoff. Enter Pavelec, just 2-13-1 with a 4.20 goals against average in his career against Pittsburgh.

New York controlled play but Sheary gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Patric Hornqvist and pounded it by Pavelec 15:13 into the first for his ninth goal of the season. The Rangers tied it just over 90 seconds later when Nieves beat Jarry with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for the first goal of his career.

Pittsburgh regrouped from a sleepy first period to dominate the second, pumping 23 shots at Pavelec. New York, however, counterpunched expertly. Kessel's one-timer from the slot 7:11 put the Penguins back in front but a rebound at the end of an odd-man rush by Fast and a knuckling shot off Zuccarello's stick handcuff gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead after two.

Hornqvist took a perfect stretch pass from Malkin and beat Pavelec on a breakaway 3:35 into the third. The Penguins had several chances to go ahead but were held in check by Pavelec as the Rangers improved to 6-1 in their last seven games.

"It's a really important game for us, even though it's early in the year," Miller said. "A character win is a good way to put it."

NOTES: Penguins D Justin Schultz left in the first period with an apparent lower body injury. He returned briefly in the second and did not play in the third. ... The Rangers called up Alexandar Georgiev from their AHL affiliate to serve as Pavelec's backup with Lundqvist unavailable. ... New York also scratched D Steven Kampfer. ... The Penguins scratched D Chad Ruhwedel and Fs Greg McKegg and Josh Archibald. ... New York's Michael Grabner played in his 500th career game.

