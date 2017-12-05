OHL Roundup: Spitfires down Rangers 8-5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk scored a hat trick as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Kitchener Rangers 8-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Luke Boka scored twice for the Spitfires (16-10-2), including the eventual winner at 11:32 of the second period.

Jake Smith, Lev Starikov and Daniel D'Amico also scored for Windsor.

Adam Mascherin led the Rangers (18-10-2) with three goals and Cole Carter and Adam Liska supplied the rest of the offence.