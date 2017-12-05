Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Jazz 100-94

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his seventh triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 17 points down in the second half to defeat the Utah Jazz 100-94 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished with 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Paul George scored 21 points, Steven Adams had 20 points and nine rebounds and Carmelo Anthony added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who won their third straight.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Joe Ingles added 16 for the Jazz, who had won six straight and scored at least 106 points in each game.

The Jazz led 47-39 at halftime, and they opened things up even more early in the third quarter. A driving layup by Alec Burks put the Jazz up 72-55 as the Thunder continued to misfire on open shots.

Westbrook closed out the third quarter strong and helped the Thunder cut Utah's lead to 80-68 by the end of the period. He scored 11 points in the quarter.

Oklahoma City cut the deficit to six points early in the fourth quarter before Westbrook re-entered the game after a brief rest. The Thunder finally took the lead on a layup by Westbrook with about four minutes remaining. A tip-in by Adams with 43.2 seconds left put the Thunder up five.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Starters shot 13 for 25 in the first half, but reserves went 3 for 14. ... Shot 60 per cent in the third quarter. ... Were outrebounded 46-35.

Thunder: Westbrook and Anthony combined to make just 3 of 13 shots in the first half. ... Made 1 of 9 3-pointers in the first half. ... Westbrook was issued a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Made 12 of 21 shots in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT