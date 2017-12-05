Martin's big night helps Butler roll past Utah 81-69

Tyler Wideman scored 18 points for Butler.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes certainly had their chances. But they missed too many shots at the rim and never really had an answer for the Bulldogs' offence once it got rolling. While Utah is good defensively, it must find more scoring to become a more prominent player on the national stage.

Butler: No, it wasn't pretty. But the Bulldogs still found a way to deliver the knockout blow. The key was that first-half rally, which swung the momentum, got the crowd back in the game and seemed to fuel them in the second half. The result: Another solid win on the resume.

MOVING ON UP

Martin came into the game at No. 16 on Butler's career scoring list.

It didn't take him long to move into No. 15, passing one of the best-known players in school history, Bobby Plump.

Martin made two free throws with 17:21 left in the first half to give him 1,440 — one more than Plump. He finished the game with 1,465.

UP NEXT

Utah: Heads home to Salt Lake City where it will Utah State on a neutral court Saturday in the Beehive Classic.

Butler: Hosts former Horizon League foe Youngstown State on Saturday.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press