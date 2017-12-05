No. 20 TCU extends win streak to 13 with 94-83 win over SMU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kenrich Williams had 27 points to lead five TCU players in double figures, and got tackled after a steal and breakaway toward the basket as the 20th-ranked Horned Frogs extended the nation's longest winning streak to 14 games with a 94-83 victory over SMU on Tuesday night.

The Frogs (9-0) were already starting to separate themselves midway through the second half when Williams came up with an SMU turnover. The 6-foot-7 guard was going the other way when Ben Emelogu caught up from behind and essentially dragged him to the court.

After the flagrant foul, Williams made one free throw and TCU kept possession. After several passes, Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing in front of the Frogs' bench that put them up 67-56.

SMU (7-3) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No.14 Southern Cal just three days earlier.