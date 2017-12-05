Saros makes career-best 43 saves, Predators beat Stars 5-2

DALLAS — Juuse Saros made a career-high 43 saves and his Nashville teammates scored four times in the second period as the Predators cooled off the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Nashville has won three in a row and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Stars had won five straight and seven of eight.

Saros has won both his career starts against Dallas, totalling 73 saves. He has played 28 NHL games over three seasons.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop allowed three goals on 15 shots before Kari Lehtonen replaced him 4:26 into the second period. Lehtonen finished with 15 saves and gave up two goals.