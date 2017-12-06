Sharks D Brenden Dillon suspended 1 game by NHL for slashing

NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks defenceman Brenden Dillon has been suspended one game by the NHL for slashing Madison Bowey of the Washington Capitals.

The league's department of player safety announced the punishment Tuesday.

Dillon was given a major penalty and game misconduct Monday night for slashing Bowey with five seconds left in the third period of San Jose's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

The Sharks' next game is Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.