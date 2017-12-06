Williams helps Fresno St. beat CSU Bakersfield 70-55

Sports 12:14 AM

FRESNO, Calif. — Deshon Taylor hit 9 of 11 free throws and finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, Bryson Williams had a double-double and Fresno State beat CSU Bakersfield 70-55 on Tuesday night for its fifth win in a row.

Williams finished with 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Terrell Carter II had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jahmel Taylor and Ray Bowles added 11 points apiece for Fresno State (7-2).

The Roadrunners missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts, including their first eight of the second half, as Fresno State used a 19-3 run that spanned halftime to take a 44-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bulldogs led by double figures the rest of the way.

Shon Briggs led Bakersfield (4-6) with 13 points and nine rebounds and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points.

Fresno State hit 21 of 26 free throws, while limiting the Roadrunners to 28.6-per cent shooting from the field in the second half and finished with 19 points off 12 CSUB turnovers.

By The Associated Press

