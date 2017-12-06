WHL Roundup: Warriors edge Tigers 5-4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored the go-ahead goal 19:36 into the third period as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Noah Gregor also scored for the Warriors (22-5-2).

Hayden Ostir had two goals for Medicine Hat (16-11-1) and Max Gerlach and Jaeger White supplied the rest of the offence.

Brody Willms turned away 43 shots for Moose Jaw. Michael Bullion made 25 saves for the Tigers.