Sri Lanka hold on for draw vs. India

NEW DELHI — Debutant Sri Lankan Roshen Silva batted for 184 minutes on day five of the third test between India and Sri Lanka in Delhi on Wednesday to force a draw.

Chasing 410, Sri Lanka was placed at 299-5 when play was called off with seven overs remaining in the mandatory hour of play. At stumps, Silva was unbeaten on 74 while Niroshan Dickwella was 44 not out.

India had scored 536-7d and 246-5d in their two innings. Sri Lanka had made 373 in the first innings.

As a result, India won the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.