St. John's holds off Grand Canyon 68-60 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points for his sixth 20-plus game, Justin Simon had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and St. John's held off Grand Canyon 68-60 on Tuesday night.

Ponds' steal and breakaway dunk made it 58-43 with 5:52 left but Casey Benson's 3-point play pulled Grand Canyon within 62-55 at 1:52. The Antelopes made it 66-59 with 55.6 left and forced a turnover on the inbound pass, but missed two 3-pointers and a hook shot in the lane on one possession.

Simon sealed it with two free throws at 22.3 for a nine-point lead.

Marvin Clark II added 10 points for St. John's (8-1), which turned 21 Grand Canyon turnovers into 22 points.