Livingston-Kirkland incident a teachable NBA moment

"Both the official and the player were part of it," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr took the high road, though it was clear that whatever happened shouldn't have happened. Livingston loses a game check and now might find himself wondering if he'll be watched more critically by referees going forward. Kirkland loses a week of work, and when he's eligible to return starting Monday, he's probably going to face even more scrutiny.

It's a teachable moment for the NBA. The league would be foolish to not take advantage.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Some of the key games to watch in the next week:

— Sacramento at Cleveland, Wednesday: The Cavaliers are rolling and now seek a 13th consecutive win, which would tie the franchise record.

— L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, Thursday: Lonzo Ball is shooting 31 per cent, which the worst — by far — of any starter in the NBA this season.

— Oklahoma City-Brooklyn, Thursday, and Miami-Brooklyn, Saturday: Mexico City hosts NBA regular-season games for the 25th and 26th time.

— Boston at Detroit, Sunday: The East's best team so far meets one of the East's surprises, a club that is playing like a Stan Van Gundy team.

— New Orleans at Houston, Monday: Doesn't it seem like the Rockets, off to an NBA-leading 18-4 start, are somehow flying under the radar?

WARRIORS' START

Golden State went 19-6 in its first 25 games. Believe it or not, that's the Warriors' worst start in the last four seasons.

Of course, "worst" is a relative term.

The Hornets, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans and Timberwolves have never been 19-6. The Clippers, Hawks, Heat, Kings and Wizards have never gotten off to a better 25-game start.

Not having Stephen Curry for the next two weeks, and possibly more, with a sprained right ankle won't help matters. But only five of Golden State's next seven games are against teams with winning records.

Speaking of Curry, he's already No. 8 on the career 3-pointers made list, with exactly 2,000. He may get to No. 3 on the list by the end of this season, and it's not inconceivable to think he could catch Ray Allen for the No. 1 spot by the end of the 2019-20 season.

Curry will be 32 then; Allen hit his 2,973rd and final 3-pointer when he was 38.

STAT LINE OF THE WEEK

Aaron Gordon, Orlando: A 40-point, 15-rebound effort in a win over Oklahoma City last Wednesday gets the nod. He had 20 points in each half, 10 rebounds in the second half, played 44 minutes and committed one foul. And not only did the Magic win, they won despite giving up 21 offensive rebounds and grabbing only two of their own.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press