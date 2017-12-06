Underperforming Wild trying to pick up the defensive pace

ZUCKER'S SECOND HOME

One of the bright spots for the Wild has been the play of left wing Jason Zucker, who leads the team with 13 goals, a pace that would obliterate his career high of 22 goals set last season.

A year ago, Zucker was widely considered the player most likely to be lost by the Wild in the expansion draft, but he was ultimately deemed too valuable to be left unprotected, and centre Erik Haula was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights instead. The other reason for such speculation, of course, was that Las Vegas is where Zucker learned to play the sport. He's the only Nevada-raised player currently in the NHL.

Last week, the Golden Knights visited Minnesota , the first time Zucker faced his hometown's new team, and he said that day the prospect of such an unexpected matchup when the 25-year-old Zucker first entered the league felt "a little weird" to him.

"I definitely never thought this day would come, but it's definitely exciting knowing that they do and that they're doing well," Zucker said.

HANG ON TO YOUR HAT

In the 415 games that were played this season through Monday night, a total of 29 hat tricks have recorded, including one by Zucker on Nov. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens . That's tied the third-most in the NHL over the 415-game mark in the last 20 years, behind the 2010-11 (33) and 2005-06 (30) seasons. Last year at that point, there were only 19 hat tricks.

FOURTEEN AT HOME FOR FORSBERG

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg is the only player in the NHL to record at least one point in each home game this season. When Boston pulled within 4-3 early in the third period Monday night, Forsberg answered with a breakaway goal 34 seconds later to help the Predators fend off the Bruins.

"You're up 4-1, you don't want to give up two quick goals," Nashville captain Roman Josi said. "When he got that puck on the breakaway in a dangerous spot, you know he scores."

That was Forsberg's 14th point at home, where Nashville is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the best record in the league at 11-2-1. The defending Western Conference champion Predators have won three straight games and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Winnipeg Jets visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, featuring two of the league's top five highest-scoring teams and a pair of squads that have been near or at the top of their respective conference for much of the season.

LEADERS

Through Tuesday's games: Goals: Alex Ovechkin (Washington), 20; Assists: Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg), 29; Points: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), 40; Wins: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), 18; Goals-against average: Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus), 2.11; Save percentage: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), .932.

