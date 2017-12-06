Between new stadium and Champions League, Roma's on the rise

That was when the four main governing bodies involved in the decision approved the club's plans to build Stadio della Roma.

"I'm delighted because I know what this decision could mean for Rome itself, for our club's future and for our fans — we want to give them the home they deserve," Pallotta said.

Pallotta first presented the stadium plan in March 2014 alongside then-mayor Ignazio Marino, saying that it would be ready for the 2016-17 season. But the massive project — due to include a training centre, entertainment complex, three office towers and extensive transportation works — had been delayed by environmental concerns and criticism over public funding.

The project's cost was originally valued at 1.6 billion euros (nearly $2 billion), including more than 200 million euros in public financing. Earlier this year, the office towers were cut from the project to gain approval from current mayor Virginia Raggi.

Then last month, the government made a push for approval in the wake of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Finally, the city, the greater municipal area, the Lazio region and the government gave the key go-ahead on Tuesday.

"The green light confirms that our country is able to attract investments," Sports Minister Luca Lotti said.

Still, with more minor bureaucratic steps to be passed, construction likely won't begin until after this season.

The proposed stadium site in Tor di Valle is about halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport. With a design inspired by the Colosseum, the stadium is slated to seat 52,500 and be expandable to 60,000 for major matches.

Roma currently shares the 72,000-seat Stadio Olimpico with city rival Lazio but the venue — which has a running track and bad sightlines — is outdated.

Meanwhile, Roma will look ahead to Monday's draw for the second round of the Champions League, where it could be pitted against 12-time champion Real Madrid or five-time winner Bayern — both of which finished second in their groups.

Roma hasn't reached the quarterfinals since 2007-08 and its best result in the competition was losing the 1984 final to Liverpool in a penalty shooutout in its own stadium.

"When you become one of the best 16 clubs in Europe, you shouldn't have any fear," Di Francesco said. "If we get Bayern or Real Madrid we'll take them — they clearly must have had some trouble getting through if they came second.

"If I said otherwise it would just contradict what I've already said," Di Francesco added. "We are one of Europe's top 16 clubs now."

