Minneapolis requests National Guard for Super Bowl security

Minneapolis city officials are asking the governor to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to help with security during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Mayor Betsy Hodges and Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, in a letter to Gov. Mark Dayton, say the city police can't meet all of the safety and security needs during the 10 days of Super Bowl activities while still covering the rest of the city.

The Star Tribune says a spokeswoman for the Super Bowl Host Committee, Andrea Mokros, says it would pick up the cost of the guard's deployment.

Dayton's senior adviser, Bob Hume, says the governor is considering the request.