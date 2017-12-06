Bills QB Taylor held out of practice due to bruised knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor won't practice Wednesday because of a bruised left knee, though coach Sean McDermott isn't ready to rule him out from playing against Indianapolis this weekend.

McDermott is taking a day-at-a-time approach, saying there's no timetable on when Taylor might practice. That leaves open the possibility of rookie Nathan Peterman making his second career start, his first since throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.

Taylor suffered a bruised patellar tendon on the first play from scrimmage in a 23-3 loss to New England on Sunday. He continued playing but aggravated the injury early in the fourth quarter.

McDermott says starting cornerback Tre'Davious White will practice on a limited basis while remaining in the team's concussion protocol. White was lying on the field when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dived and struck White in the back of the helmet.