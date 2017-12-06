Niumatalolo brings Navy to forefront of service academies

Bonner was recruited by North Carolina State, but chose Navy. After playing under Niumatalolo for four years, the slot back knows he made the right decision.

"Football is a rough sport. You're hitting all the time," Bonner said. "But what is really deep-rooted in this team, the foundation, is love. Just being out there with your brothers. You don't get that at other schools."

It's tough to recruit at Navy, mainly because life after football means fulfilling a military commitment. Niumatalolo understands this , and uses it in his pitch to prospective athletes.

"Our biggest selling point is not about the next four years, but the next 40 years," he said. "It's about career opportunities. It's about getting one of the best educations in the world at the premier leadership institution in the world, and also playing big-time football. That's our sell: Prepare yourself for the future."

Niumatalolo, 52, is 83-47 at Navy. With another victory over Army on Saturday, he would earn his sixth Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, presented annually to the winner of the football competition between the country's three major service academies. No one has ever won more games with the Midshipmen, and it's safe to say Niumatalolo will have the opportunity to add to that total as long as he cares to stick around.

Niumatalolo's assistants, many of whom have been with him since he took over, are paid handsomely as well.

"One of the things that we've been able to do to retain him is be competitive, and provide him with resources that go beyond the other two academies," Gladchuk said. "Part of that is maintaining and sustaining the quality and continuity of the coaching staff all these years."

If Gladchuk has his way, Niumatalolo and Navy will remain the class of the service academies for years to come.

"I told Kenny that if he finishes his career at the United States Naval Academy, he will be a Hall of Fame coach," Gladchuk said. "If he were to subject himself to what I call the meat grinder, he would just be another coach in the mix. He really stands out here. It's a perfect situation for him. And it's mutual, because the institution could not appreciate him more."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press