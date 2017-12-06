Barkley, Jewell highlight AP All-Big Ten team

Penn State's Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team released Wednesday.

Wisconsin took the other two top honours. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was voted newcomer of the year after leading the league in rushing by a wide margin. Paul Chryst was named coach of the year after guiding the Badgers to a 12-0 regular season prior to their loss in the Big Ten championship game.

Conference champion Ohio State and Wisconsin each had seven players on the first team.

Barkley held down two spots, as a running back and all-purpose player. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games, including a 211-yard night against Iowa, and caught 47 passes for 594 yards and three TDs. He leads the Big Ten in kick returns, averaging 28.4 yards and running two back for touchdowns.