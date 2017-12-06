Carey and Koe remain unbeaten at Trials

OTTAWA — Calgary skips Chelsea Carey and Kevin Koe posted victories Wednesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey beat Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 7-5 while Koe topped Toronto's John Epping 6-4 to clinch a playoff spot.

The victory moved Carey into sole possession of first place after 13 draws at 5-0. Jones, who won this event in 2013 and went on to win Olympic gold at the Sochi Games, fell to 5-1.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan was next at 4-1. Val Sweeting of Edmonton, who posted an 8-6 morning win over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., was fourth at 3-3.

Koe improved to 6-0 while Winnipeg's Mike McEwen, who beat Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 10-4 in the morning, was alone in second place at 4-1.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher dumped Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 9-3 and Michelle Englot of Winnipeg outscored Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., 9-6.

Sweeting has won three straight games to get into the playoff mix.

"A wise friend said, 'You don't have to win five games, you just have to win one game five times,'" Sweeting said. "I thought that was really good advice."

Scheidegger, meanwhile, fell to 2-3, just behind Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., at 2-2.

"I think we just struggled a little bit with some of the more precise shots, but it will come," Scheidegger said.