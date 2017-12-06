Boone knows he's a rookie who has to prove himself to Yanks

Cashman thought back to when he was assistant GM and owner George Steinbrenner promoted him to succeed Bob Watson as GM.

"He took a chance on me back in 1998, and here I am 20 years later," Cashman said.

Boone became the first manager hired by the Yankees since they moved into their new ballpark in 2009 and since George Steinbrenner died the following year.

Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, spoke briefly with Boone outside Donohue's office when Boone interviewed on Nov. 17. Steinbrenner originally had said he and his siblings would meet with candidates who reached a second round.

"When I get that kind of recommendation from my top people, I just didn't see the need," he said.

Boone had worked for ESPN since retiring as a player. He acknowledged one of his first tasks will be to convince his players he can do the job.

"I think in short order I'll be able to earn that respect, that they'll be able to look at me, trust in me, know that I have their interest at heart, but know that hopefully I know what the heck I'm talking about," he said. "That's something that you have to earn over the initial days in spring training, in the season."

Boone was assigned uniform 17, his number with Cincinnati and Cleveland; pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has the No. 19 jersey Boone wore with the Yankees in 2003.

The Boones are the first family to produce three generations of major leaguers. His grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03. His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05.

"It was evident in talking to him and the questions that were asked of him that a great deal of wisdom was imparted to him his whole life," Steinbrenner said.

Boone anticipates living in a New York suburb with his family. His wife, the former Laura Cover, was Playboy's Playmate of the Month in October 1998, and they have three sons in addition to their daughter: Jeanel (15), Sergot (13) and Brandon (12). He said their two dogs are a reason to not live in Manhattan: a black English Lab and French mastiff.

Boone can appreciate tough managerial decisions. He was benched by Joe Torre against starter Pedro Martinez in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS in favour of Enrique Wilson, then entered as a pinch runner.

"I'm going to really care about these guys. Hopefully I'm going to love these guys and they're going to love me back, but when you have to make difficult decisions you have to be honest in your evaluations," he said. "So sometimes I feel like there's the potential to be clouded because you like a guy or you want a guy to do so well and you're kind of hoping."

He expressed confidence in catcher Gary Sanchez, who in his first full season had 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 122 games. Sanchez, who turned 25 last weekend, allowed 16 passed balls, tied for the big league lead, and was behind the plate for 53 wild pitches.

"My expectation is that he's going to be one of the great impact players on both sides of the ball for a long time to come," Boone said. "My relationship I believe with our catcher is a really important relationship."

Boone quickly learned his new prominence Friday, when news of his hiring became public while he was attending the Pac-12 football championship won by Southern California, the school he attended.

"My phone just exploded," Boone said. "It was a lot of fun actually, watching the game, watching the Trojans win and being with my best friend, one of his sons and my son. It was a cool few hours."

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press