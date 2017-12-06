Taggart reaches goal of returning home to lead Florida State

Wilcox said there were a number of candidates for the job but that Taggart was his top choice.

"We had a number of candidates but knew his passion would rise to the top," he said.

Thrasher said he had a feeling early last week that Fisher was going to leave and that it was time to look at their options.

"The university is bigger than one person, we're resilient," he said. "To get a guy with the quality he has is a remarkable thing particularly in the time frame that we did it."

Taggart will earn $30 million over six years. Florida State will also pay the remaining $1,370,122.28 he still owes South Florida and $3 million owed to Oregon as part of buyouts of his previous contracts.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 at Oregon this season. He has a reputation of rebuilding Western Kentucky, USF and Oregon, but he views coming to Florida State as more of a realignment effort.

Since winning 33 of 34 games between 2013 and '15, including a national championship, the Seminoles are 20-12, including 10-10 in the ACC.

Florida State was ranked third in the Top 25 preseason poll but lost quarterback Deondre Francois in the opener against Alabama and was beset by other injuries. They won their final three games to finish 6-6 and extend their bowl streak to 36 consecutive seasons. The Seminoles will face Southern Mississippi in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27, where Odell Haggins will serve as the interim coach.

The Seminoles ran a pro-style offence under Fisher but Taggart's "Gulf Coast Offense" is spread based. Taggart's offences have ranked in the top 20 in scoring the past two years.

He also wants an aggressive defence and described his style on both sides of the ball as "lethal simplicity."

"We're want to score fast and often, but be really simple when it comes to teaching our players, not confusing them on what they need to do and just allowing our guys to go out and play football," he said. "We want to be physical, we want to be fast. We want to be in attack-mode at all times and making plays."

Taggart's immediate goals will be completing his staff and trying to salvage a recruiting class — at least six players have de-committed over the past week. This is the first year football has an early-signing period, which will take place Dec. 20-22.

