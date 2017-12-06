Taggart will make $30 million over 6 years at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Willie Taggart's contract as Florida State's new head football coach will pay him $30 million over six years.

The university released the letter of understanding signed by Taggart after he was announced as the Seminoles' new coach on Wednesday. Florida State will also pay the $1,370,122.28 he still owes South Florida and $3 million owed to Oregon as part of buyouts of his previous contracts.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Taggart replaces Jimbo Fisher, who resigned to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State (6-6) will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl.