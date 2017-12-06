Lindstrom scores 29, No. 23 Green Bay women top Dayton 75-64

DAYTON, Ohio — Jessica Lindstrom had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 23 Green Bay beat Dayton 75-64 on Wednesday.

Lindstrom was 8-of-12 shooting in the first half, with five 3-pointers, and scored 21 points as Green Bay built a 40-27 lead. She finished 9 of 14, including 5 of 9 from distance, to top her previous best of 24 points and join the 1,000-point club.

Allie Leclaire added 14 points and Frankie Wurtz had 12 for Green Bay (7-1), which entered the Top 25 after beating then-No. 23 Marquette 63-55 last Saturday. The Phoenix entered allowing a nation-best 43.8 points per game.

Lauren Cannatelli had 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Dayton (5-3). Jenna Burdette added 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting as the Flyers shot just 37 per cent.