Kerr: Stephen Curry injury 'a good thing for our team'

Kerr would not say who'll start for Curry, but it's possible Shaun Livingston will take his place in the lineup. The team also recalled point guard Quinn Cook from the G-League to join the roster.

"A team like ours, I think we will respond well without Steph because you feel threatened when all of a sudden you are without one of your best guys and you realize you are vulnerable," Kerr said. "When you are vulnerable you tend to have your guard up a little bit. I anticipate that will happen."

While the Warriors have another league MVP they can turn to in Kevin Durant to carry the load, Kerr made it clear that Curry is the "guy who makes us go."

"We have great players but Steph is the engineer, Everything revolves around him so we are going to have adapt and execute better," Kerr said.

Kerr points to last year when Durant got hurt and the Warriors got better as a team, which he said helped the team in the playoffs.

"We have to take the same approach with Steph out," Kerr said.

Durant knows it's his time to step up.

"We will have to play a little different," Durant said. "The way shoots off the dribble and shoots off the catch, it can't be duplicated by anyone who has ever played the game. So we have to figure out how to plug in what we are missing from Steph. But if we do it as a group collectively everyone will gain confidence."

Curry enjoys playing in Charlotte, where he grew up watching his father Dell play for the Hornets. He attended nearby Davidson College and when he returns home to play it has the feel of a home game for the Warriors.

