MLS Cup 'keepers have both excelled for TFC

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer has heard it all before.

"Certainly for the soccer pundits, for the sportscasters, for some of the people that classified our win last year as no shots on goal, sure, I'd like to silence some of those critics," he said.

Schmetzer pointed to scoreless ties between Seattle and Vancouver and Toronto and Columbus, part of earlier two-game series in this year's playoffs.

"There were some people in the media that said those were boring games and we need to change the system and all that sort of stuff. I can say from my perspective that we never not try and go out and score.

"We don't bunker in for 90 minutes because we understand that's the way you don't win soccer games. You must come out and play attacking soccer. It's just sometimes that games manifest themselves like that. It's certainly not by design from any of the coaches that I speak to.

"So we certainly would like to have some goals and I would certainly say that I'd like to have them come from Clint (Dempsey) or Jordan (Morris) or Nico (Lodeiro)."

They will have to beat Bono, a 23-year-old native of Baldwinsville, N.Y., who follows the Buffalo Bills, once dreamed of being a hockey goalie and hopes to make a living in the media after soccer. A talented shot-stopper, Bono also serves as an athletic sweeper as needed.

The Swiss-born Frei cemented his spot in MLS Cup lore last year with a world-class save on Jozy Altidore. Frei launched himself towards the top corner of his goal, somehow clawing away Altidore's looping header with his left hand.

Away from the field, Frei is a talented graffiti artist whose tattooed body is a piece of art in its own right. Every week, the 31-year-old posts social media pictures of his Shar-peis — Cloi and Nala — titled #WrinkleWednesdays.

Scoring on Seattle has been nigh impossible of late. The Sounders goal has not been breached in more than two months with Seattle blanking Vancouver and Houston in its four playoff games to date.

Including those four playoff games, the Sounders have not allowed a goal in six straight matches, a 542-minute stretch that dates back to a 2-0 loss in Philadelphia on Oct. 1.

In post-season play alone, Seattle's shutout run dates back even longer to the second leg of the 2016 Western Conference final against the Colorado Rapids — a Kevin Doyle strike Nov. 22, 2016, that deflected in off defender Chad Marshall.

The 647 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal is the longest in MLS playoffs.

Frei, who did not play in Game 1 of this year's Western Conference final against Houston because of a hamstring strain, has posted five straight playoff shutouts. Over his career, he has blanked the opposition in eight of his 16 playoff games, including seven of nine over the last two years.

Frei's personal shutout streak in the post-season stands at 557 minutes.

The Sounders have not lost since Oct. 1 (5-0-1) and have been beaten just twice since June 28 (12-2-6).

Toronto has outscored its opposition 3-2 in its four playoff games, posting two shutouts along the way. It has not conceded in 216 minutes.

TFC has the statistical edge on attack. During the regular season, Toronto (20-5-9) led the league with 74 goals (2.18 a game). Seattle (14-9-11) tied Montreal for 10 with 52 goals (1.53).

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press