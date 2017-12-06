Houston beats Fairfield 88-66 for 7-1 start

HOUSTON — Rob Gray scored 20 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 16 points with five 3-pointers and Houston beat Fairfield 88-66 on Wednesday.

Davis made four of his 3s in the first half and scored 13 points to help Houston build a 41-26 advantage. Gray had 12 points in the half as the Cougars shot 56 per cent, including 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Devin Davis had 11 points and nine rebounds for Houston (7-1), which lost to Drexel 84-80 in the second game of the season. Breaon Brady and Wes VanBeck each added 10 points. Brady added eight rebounds and VanBeck made three of Houston's 11 3-pointers.

Houston has outrebounded its opponent in every game this season, including a 40-28 edge against Fairfield.