Detroit Mercy coach Alexander returns after 7-game absence

Detroit Mercy basketball coach Bacari Alexander has returned to work after a seven-game absence.

Athletic director Robert Vowels says the university is thankful the undisclosed "personnel issue" is resolved.

The school didn't say why Alexander missed seven games after coaching in the opener and declined to answer questions about his absence. Titans assistant coach Jermaine Jackson replaced Alexander while he was away. Alexander thanked the Jackson-led staff for doing "tremendous work" and the players for "tireless dedication" during his absence.

Detroit Mercy was 8-23 last season in Alexander's first year as coach. He was an assistant coach for John Beilein at Michigan for two seasons before Detroit Mercy hired him in 2016.