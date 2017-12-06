Eli Manning back as New York Giants starting quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is back as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.

A week after being benched by former coach Ben McAdoo, Manning was put back into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo.

"Eli Manning will be the quarterback for the football team in this game," Spagnuolo said.

The move was not announced by Spagnuolo until after practice Wednesday, but the first hint came when the 36-year-old Manning took the first snap when the offence went to work.

Of course, his teammates appeared to tease him as he entered the huddle.

Manning had started 210 consecutive games over the past 13-plus season until being replaced by Geno Smith against Oakland last week. The streak was the second longest in NFL history, only surpassed by Brett Favre (297).

The benching of Manning last week upset the quarterback and angered Giants fans. Combined with the team's 2-10 and other problems, it led co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to fire McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday.

Shortly after Spagnuolo was named interim coach, Manning went to him and asked for his job back for the final four games of the regular season.

