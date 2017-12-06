Panthers TE Olsen returns to practice, expected to play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen returned to practice and is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina's injury report indicates Olsen participated in all of the team's practice on Wednesday.

Coach Ron Rivera says Olsen's status will help offensive co-ordinator Mike Shula with game planning for Sunday's game knowing "there's not going to be a pitch count as far as the number of plays" when it comes to the tight end.

Olsen missed eight games while on injured reserve with a broken foot. He returned to action two weeks against the New York Jets but only played one quarter before leaving with soreness in his foot.