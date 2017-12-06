Al Jazira beats Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — The Club World Cup kicked off Wednesday with Al Jazira defeating Oceania champion Auckland City 1-0.

Brazilian forward Romarinho scored a first-half winner for the United Arab Emirates team, which qualified as the host country's league winner.

Al Jazira will play Asian champion Urawa Reds of Japan on Saturday.

The other second-round match will be between CONCACAF champion Pachuca of Mexico and African champion Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

European champion Real Madrid and South American champion Gremio await in the semifinals.

The final will be played Dec. 16 in Abu Dhabi.

European teams have won nine of the past 10 titles.

By The Associated Press