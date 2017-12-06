The aftermath: Bengals' Iloka has suspension overturned

When the Bengals played in Pittsburgh on Oct. 22, Burfict went out for the coin flip and refused to shake the Steelers' hands. He kicked running back Roosevelt Nix during the game, drawing a $12,154 fine from the league. He and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell have continued the spat on Twitter.

On the sixth play of the game Monday night, Bell and Burfict went at it. Bell ended up grabbing Burfict's facemask and shoving him to the ground, drawing a penalty.

Smith-Schuster's hit on Burfict left the linebacker with a concussion, and he was carted off the field. Burfict is in concussion protocol and missed practice on Wednesday.

The Bengals were surprised that Iloka initially got his suspension.

"What JuJu did was definitely over the line," defensive end Carlos Dunlap said Wednesday. "What George did, I feel like he was making a play. He knew the receiver was trying to catch the ball. I don't think he targeted where he ended up hitting him.

"They suspended him because of what was going on and probably because of how the media portrayed the game. They felt that pressure. It should have been (only) a fine, and the other guy should have a suspension."

Quarterback Andy Dalton agreed that things got out of hand.

"You want to protect guys as much as you can," he said. "You can't have anything after the play. You can't have that happen."

The Bengals (5-7) host the Bears (3-9) on Sunday.

ALSO IN PROTOCOL

Running back Joe Mixon and starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick also were held out of practice with concussions sustained during the loss to Pittsburgh.

DEPLETED SECONDARY

Nine Bengals in all missed practice. In addition to Kirkpatrick sitting out, starting cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was sidelined by a groin injury suffered on the opening series. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard also was out with a knee injury.

Receiver John Ross (shoulder), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle), and safeties Shawn Williams (hamstring) and Brandon Wilson (ankle) also were held out.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press