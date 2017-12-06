Bills' Hughes, Hyde don't expect NFL fines after Gronk hit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and safety Micah Hyde tell The Associated Press they don't expect to be fined by the NFL for their actions in the aftermath of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's blindside hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White last weekend.

Hughes and Hyde both told The AP on Wednesday they received no notification from the league that they'll be fined.

The NFL normally issues formal notification to players of fines by Tuesday of each week during the season, and confirms them publicly on Friday.

Both were penalized after Gronkowski dived and drove his forearm into the back of White's helmet while the rookie was on the ground after intercepting Tom Brady's pass in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 23-3 loss.