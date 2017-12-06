Messi wants Higuain playing for Argentina at the World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Lionel Messi says that striker Gonzalo Higuain should be picked for Argentina's World Cup squad.

Higuain lost his place to Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto for Argentina's final matches in the South American World Cup qualifiers under coach Jorge Sampaoli.

In an interview with local channel TyC Sports, broadcast on Wednesday, Messi describes Higuain as "a fundamental player, he needs to be there."

Argentina's five-time world player of the year adds that Higuain "is one of the best number 9s in the world, he shows it every weekend at Juventus."